Police release photos, asking for public's help identifying looting suspects

Montreal police have released a series of photos of suspects involved in the looting of stores on May 31.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the alleged looters and said a team has been set up to investigate several possible acts of vandalism, breaking and entering and theft.

The incidents occurred after a large anti-racism protest. Several people were videotaped entering Ste. Catherine St. stores through smashed windows and making off with merchandise, including Steve's Music Store.

Manager Lenny Lanteigne called the anti-racism demonstration “noble... and clearly far overdue” and that while it was unfortunate what happened to his sotre, “next to what some people are going through, this is nothing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip via Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.