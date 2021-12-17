iHeartRadio
Police release surveillance video of suspected arson attacks targeting Montreal tow truck company

image.png

Montreal police released surveillance footage of suspected arson attacks last month on tow trucks in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood and are asking the public for help in locating the suspects.

Police said around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 three suspects broke into a yard belonging to the Remorquage Météor tow truck company. Two of them doused the trucks in gasoline while the third set the trucks on fire.

In a second act of arson on Nov. 19, the suspects committed the same act on another company tow truck, again at 3:30 a.m., but this time they set it on fire on a public road near an employee’s home.

“The information gathered so far tends to show that these fires are the result of a sharing of towing territories on the island of Montreal,” police alleged in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about these events to call Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133 or visit infocrimemontreal.ca.

