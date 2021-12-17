Police release surveillance video of suspected arson attacks targeting Montreal tow truck company

Montreal police released surveillance footage of suspected arson attacks last month on tow trucks in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood and are asking the public for help in locating the suspects.

Police said around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 three suspects broke into a yard belonging to the Remorquage Météor tow truck company. Two of them doused the trucks in gasoline while the third set the trucks on fire.

In a second act of arson on Nov. 19, the suspects committed the same act on another company tow truck, again at 3:30 a.m., but this time they set it on fire on a public road near an employee’s home.

“The information gathered so far tends to show that these fires are the result of a sharing of towing territories on the island of Montreal,” police alleged in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about these events to call Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133 or visit infocrimemontreal.ca.