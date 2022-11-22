iHeartRadio
Police reopen 1997 cold case of missing Quebec woman, setting up command post


Police released a photo and two composite sketches of a woman from Levis, Que. who went missing in 1997 after reopening the cold case this week. (Source: Levis police)

Police in the Quebec City area are reopening a cold case of a woman who went missing in the late 90s and are setting up a command post in Laval, Que. 

Pierrette Bouffard was last seen on Jan. 9, 1997, in the St-Romauld sector of Lévis, Que.

Lévis police said Tuesday that information recently obtained from the Laval police service "allowed the file to be reopened."

"According to this information, a woman matching the description of the missing person was seen at the Cité de la Santé in Laval between 2016 and 2019 by an employee who is also part of the family of the missing person," police said in a news release.

Laval police are setting up a command post at the Cité de la Santé hospital in Laval at 1755 Boul. René-Laennec from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the hopes of solving the case.

Police also released Tuesday a facial composite of the woman who went missing at age 40. She is now 66 years old.

Bouffard is described by police as a white woman with blue eyes, grey, wavy hair, with "good" teeth, five feet four inches tall, and weighing approximately 142 pounds. She was wearing long black or brown leather boots and a nylon blue coat.

Anyone with information about Bouffard's whereabouts is invited to meet with investigators at the site. They can also contact police at 418-832-2911 or via the confidential line at 418-835-5436.

