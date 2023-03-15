iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two dead, nine injured in crash on Beauce highway


Police vehicles respond to a collision between a large truck and a minivan on Route 112 in the Beauce on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Noovo Info)

A 12-year-old child and a man in his 40s died Wednesday evening after a head-on collision between a minivan and a large truck in the Beauce region.

The two victims were in the minivan at the time of crash, which happened around 4 p.m. on Route 112.

At least nine other people were injured, including six who suffered serious injuries, according to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Beatrice D’Orsinville.

There were six people in the minivan and five people were in the cab of the truck.

The police continue to investigate the crash.

With files from CTV's Max Harrold

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*