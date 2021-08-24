Police say 49-year-old woman stabbed by her son in Montreal

A woman was stabbed by her 21-year-old son Tuesday night in Montreal, according to police.

The assault occurred around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment on Legendre Street in the Villeray--Saint-Michel--Parc-Extension borough.

At the scene, Montreal police officers found a 49-year-old woman with serious injuries to the upper body and said she had been "hit by a knife".

The woman was conscious when she was transported to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2021.