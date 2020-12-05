iHeartRadio
Police say a hit and run left man with a severe head injury

ambulance

Montreal police (SPVM) say a hit and run is behind the discovery of a 31-year-old man found in the middle of the road with a severe head injury early Saturday morning.

Police are reporting that officers responded to a 911 call around 5 a.m. after a 31-year-old man was spotted unconscious in the middle of 9th Ave. in Lasalle at Centrale St.

He was transported to the hospital.

"The man was conscious but not able to tell us what happened," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Investigators determined it was a hit and run.

"Is it an altercation, an assault, an accident? For now, we're trying to understand," said Brabant. "We don't have any witnesses that could tell us what happened."

The investigation is ongoing.

 

