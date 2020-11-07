iHeartRadio
Police say argument over drugs likely motive behind stabbing

image.jpg

A 25-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in the Ville Marie borough on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. to report the incident at Rene Levesque and De Bullion.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with injuries from a sharp object in his upper body.

The man was conscious and police said his life is not in danger.

The victim was known to police and did not cooperate with investigators.

Police said they believe the suspect fled the scene before they arrived, but the motive was likely an argument over drugs that turned violent.

A police perimeter was established along Rene Levesque from Hotel de Ville to St-Laurent Blvd.  

