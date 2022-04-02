Police say couple's death in northern Quebec a murder-suicide
Quebec provincial police said Friday that the deaths of two people Thursday morning was a murder-suicide and possible femicide.
The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said that the victims are Madeleine Desormeaux, 68 years old, and Laurent Thibault, 76 years old living in Lebel-sure-Quevillon, around seven hours north of Montreal.
The two people were found dead in a residence on Place J.-E.-Rivest on Thursday morning. The SQ dispatched the Crimes Against the Person team to the Jamésie municipality to investigate.
Police say the killing followed by suicide happened amid in a context of domestic violence.
The investigation is continuing and an autopsy will be performed.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 1, 2022.