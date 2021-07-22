iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police say innocent bystander injured after drive-by shooting outside cafe in Saint-Leonard

(file photo)

Montreal police say an innocent bystander was injured after a drive-by shooting outside a Saint-Leonard cafe Thursday afternoon. 

Around noon police were called to the intersection of Jean-Talon Boulevard and Des Angevins Street for reports of possible gunshots. 

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been injured in the upper body "by shards" following the shooting outside the Sorrento cafe. He was sent to hospital but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say. 

At least one bullet casing was found at the scene. 

The person who was intended target fled the scene, as did the suspect in a vehicle. Police have not made any arrests and did not release any information about the vehicle. 

The canine unit is searching the area as the investigation continues. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error