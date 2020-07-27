Police say missing teen from Montreal's South Shore may be in Toronto or Vancouver

Police say a teen from the South Shore of Montreal who has been missing for more than two weeks may be in Toronto or Vancouver.

Longueuil police say they fear for the safety of Amal Desjardins, 16, who was last seen in the borough of Brossard around 12:05 a.m. on July 11.

Desjardins is white, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has long blonde and red hair (possibly with extensions), has brown eyes (but may be wearing coloured contact lenses) and speaks English and French.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about Desjardins's whereabouts to call 911.