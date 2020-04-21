Police say this Quebec man spit in someone's face during the COVID-19 pandemic

Police in Granby, in the Eastern Townships of Quebec, said a man who they allege spit in someone's face at a supermarket amid the COVID-19 pandemic turned himself in Tuesday morning.

The man is being questioned by investigators and could face charges of assault, police said.

Police allege that around 1:45 on March 22 the man, who was aggressive and threatened to fight other customers at the Maxi supermarket on St. Jacques St., spit in the face of a shopper, for reasons that remain unclear.

A store security guard took the above photo of the alleged suspect, police said.

Police said the suspect is around 35 years old and around the time of the alleged incident had been riding a blue "fat bike"-style bicycle.

Granby police have no information about whether or not the man has or had COVID-19 at the time of the incident, which came more than a week after Quebec declared a public health emergency and issued physical distancing directives to try to slow the spread of the virus.