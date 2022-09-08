Police say woman, 29, dead after stabbing in LaSalle parking lot

Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman has died after a stabbing Thursday morning in the city's LaSalle borough.

Police received a 911 call at 8:45 a.m. and responded to the intersection of des Oblats and Wanklyn streets where they found the woman with a stab wound to her upper body. Police say the incident happened in an outdoor parking lot outside an apartment building and that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

She was rushed to hospital and was unconscious upon arrival, according to Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Montreal police.

Police confirmed early Thursday evening that the victim died of her injuries. Her death marks Montreal's 22nd homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made, but Montreal police's major crime unit is still investigating and searching for a suspect.

Police say it's not yet known if there is a connection between the victim and the suspect.