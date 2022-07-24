iHeartRadio
Police search for 15-year-old boy from Prevost, Que.

Police are looking for 15-year-old William St-Aubin Girard, who was last seen in Prevost, Que. on July 21, 2022. (SQ)

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old William St-Aubin Girard of Prevost, Que.

Girard was last seen in Prevost, about 70 km northeast of Montreal, at 10 p.m. on Thursday. He was wearing black jeans, black shoes, and was carrying a shoulder bag.

He is believed to be on foot and could be in the Montreal area, police say.

His family has reason to fear for his health and safety.

Girard is 6'2" (1.88 m), weighs 154 lbs (70 kg) and has long blonde hair that is shaved on the sides. His eye are brown and he has a half-shaved eyebrow.

Anyone with information on Girard's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SQ information unit at 1-800-659-4264.  

