Police search for 23-year-old Pablo Andres Aguirre Jacome

Aguirre Jacome was last seen on Jan. 30 at approximately 8:30 p.m. near the St-Michel metro station. (SPVM)

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s help in finding Pablo Andres Aguirre Jacome, 23, who speaks Spanish.

He is described as having light-to-medium skin with brown eyes and brown hair, weighing 132 lbs with a height of 5’5”. He was last seen wearing a coat and black sport pants.

Aguirre Jacome was last seen on Jan. 30 at approximately 8:30 p.m. near the St-Michel metro station. His family fears for his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact their neighbourhood station.  

