Police search for 31-year-old woman from Huntingdon, Que.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating 31-year-old Chloe Galipeau from Huntingdon, Que., 80 km southwest of Montreal.

Galipeau was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on July 19 in Salaberry-Valleyfield, in the Montérégie region.

She is 5'7" (1.70 m) and weighs 141 lbs (64 kg), with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say she speaks mainly English and could be travelling on foot.

Her family has reason to fear for her health and safety.

Anyone with information on Galipeau's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SQ criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264. 

