Police search for 60-year-old man from east-end Montreal, possibly 'disoriented'

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 60-year-old Peter Nelley, who has been missing since April 17.

Nelley has fair skin, dark hair, stands at around 5'9" (1.75 metres), weighs 155 lbs (71 kilograms), is right-handed, has missing teeth in his upper jaw, and speaks French.

Police say he walks with a particular gait where his right shoulder appears lower than the other.

He was last seen wearing a "flashy" white coat with purple and blue accents. He's likely wearing a Blue Jays or Yankees cap, white sneakers, and blue pants.

He was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. on April 17 in the Pointe-aux-Trembles area. He's known to frequent McDonalds and Tim Hortons restaurants.

"He has certain health problems, and could be disoriented," read the missing persons notice. "Investigators have reason to fear for his health and safety."

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 or contact their local police station.