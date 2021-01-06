Police search for man caught on tape firebombing an Ahuntsic business

Montreal police from the arson and explosives squad are asking for help identifying a man who was captured on tape firebombing an Ahuntsic business early Tuesday.

The crime occurred at around 4:20 a.m. "in a business located on Saint-Laurent Boulevard," somewhere in Ahuntsic, police said in a release, without giving futher details on the location.

However, surveillance cameras captured the whole thing.

"Footage shows the suspect smashing the store window and then throwing a Molotov cocktail inside," police wrote.

The man they're looking for may be hard to identify because he was wearing a white bandana over his face. He was wearing a brown coat, white sweater and Adidas-branded pants with four white lines down the sides.

He also had white sneakers and a black shoulder bag.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help to call 911, their local police station, or to make an anonymous report to Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or through the online portal.