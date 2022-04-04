iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police search for missing 14-year-old boy from Alma, Que.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Mathis Belley-Laroque. (Surete Quebec)

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Mathis Belley-Laroque.

The teenager was last seen on the morning of April 4, near the Camille Lavoie pavilion in Alma, Que, in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.

He is described as being 5’5” tall and weighing about 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with plaid sleeves from the brand Vans, with a green camouflage backpack, dark pants and winter boots.

Police say his family has reason to fear for his safety. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error