Police search for missing 14-year-old boy from Alma, Que.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Mathis Belley-Laroque.

The teenager was last seen on the morning of April 4, near the Camille Lavoie pavilion in Alma, Que, in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.

He is described as being 5’5” tall and weighing about 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with plaid sleeves from the brand Vans, with a green camouflage backpack, dark pants and winter boots.

Police say his family has reason to fear for his safety. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.