iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police search for missing 61-year-old man last seen in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police are searching for 61-year-old Julio Alfredo Campos, last seen on June 30 in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. (SPVM)

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating 61-year-old Julio Alfredo Campos, who was last seen Thursday around 1:20 p.m. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Campos is described as being 6'3" (164 cm) tall and weighing 143 lbs (65 kg). He has brown eyes, black hair, and a black beard, and could be wearing dark Bermuda shorts with a vertical pale line down the side, a single sandal, and a backpack.

Investigators say there's reason to fear for his health and safety and that he could appear disoriented and confused. 

Anyone with information on Campos' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*