Police search for missing 61-year-old man last seen in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating 61-year-old Julio Alfredo Campos, who was last seen Thursday around 1:20 p.m. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Campos is described as being 6'3" (164 cm) tall and weighing 143 lbs (65 kg). He has brown eyes, black hair, and a black beard, and could be wearing dark Bermuda shorts with a vertical pale line down the side, a single sandal, and a backpack.

Investigators say there's reason to fear for his health and safety and that he could appear disoriented and confused.

Anyone with information on Campos' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.