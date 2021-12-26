iHeartRadio
Police search for missing man, 24, of Montérégie region

Samuel Monast, 24, is described as being 5’4” and weighing around 140 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo of a sword with the inscription “1997” on his right forearm. (Surete de Quebec)

Provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public’s help in finding Samuel Monast, 24, of Saint-Césaire in the Montérégie region.

Monast is described as being 5’4” and weighing around 140 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo of a sword with the inscription “1997” on his right forearm.

The man was last seen on Dec. 26 around midnight, on Notre-Dame St. in Saint-Césaire. The SQ say he was driving a gray 2005 Honda Civic with a Quebec license plate reading N44 JTW.

Anyone with information on Monast’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.

