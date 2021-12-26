Police search for missing man, 24, of Montérégie region

Provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public’s help in finding Samuel Monast, 24, of Saint-Césaire in the Montérégie region.

Monast is described as being 5’4” and weighing around 140 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo of a sword with the inscription “1997” on his right forearm.

The man was last seen on Dec. 26 around midnight, on Notre-Dame St. in Saint-Césaire. The SQ say he was driving a gray 2005 Honda Civic with a Quebec license plate reading N44 JTW.

Anyone with information on Monast’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.