iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police search for missing teen last seen in Montreal-North

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s health in locating missing 14-year-old Margarida Teresa Tango, last seen in the Montreal North borough on Feb. 17 around 7:30 a.m. (SPVM)

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s health in locating missing 14-year-old Margarida Teresa Tango, last seen in the Montreal North borough on Feb. 17 around 7:30 a.m.

Tango is described as having black skin, curly black hair and dark brown eyes. At 5’3” and weighing around 145 lbs (65 kg), she may be wearing a red coat, black hoodie, and a wide black headband with white designs. She might have her hair hidden in a toque.

Police say Tango, who speaks French, frequents parts of east Montreal to play sports and usually travels there on foot or via public transportation.

Her family and investigators have reason to fear for her safety, according to a press release.

Anyone with information on Tango’s whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error