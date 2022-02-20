Police search for missing teen last seen in Montreal-North

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s health in locating missing 14-year-old Margarida Teresa Tango, last seen in the Montreal North borough on Feb. 17 around 7:30 a.m.

Tango is described as having black skin, curly black hair and dark brown eyes. At 5’3” and weighing around 145 lbs (65 kg), she may be wearing a red coat, black hoodie, and a wide black headband with white designs. She might have her hair hidden in a toque.

Police say Tango, who speaks French, frequents parts of east Montreal to play sports and usually travels there on foot or via public transportation.

Her family and investigators have reason to fear for her safety, according to a press release.

Anyone with information on Tango’s whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.