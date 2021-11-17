Police search for Robert Migneault, missing Louisville man

Provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating Robert Migneault, 56, from Louiseville Que.

He is described as being 5'10" (1.78 m) tall and weigs around 200 lbs (91 kg). He has brown, greying hair and green eyes.

Migneault may be on the island of Montreal, in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve or Rosemont area. He would be travelling on foot.

Police say his relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.