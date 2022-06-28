iHeartRadio
Police search wooded area for weapon in Meriem Boundaoui homicide

image.jpg

More than a dozen Montreal police officers canvassed a wooded area Tuesday morning in Pointe-aux-Trembles in the search of a weapon believed to be linked to the killing of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui.

The Montreal teenager was killed in Saint-Leonard in a drive-by shooting on Feb. 7, 2021, and on Monday police announced they had arrested the first suspect in the teen's killing.

A source confirmed to CTV News the search of a park near Gouin Boulevard East was linked to the Boundaoui homicide. Officers combed through a park under the Charles de Gaulle Bridge based on recent developments in the ongoing investigation. The search started at around 9 a.m. and lasted about three hours.

On Monday, Salim Touaibi, 26, was charged with first-degree murder related to the shooting death of Boundaoui and is also facing four charges of attempted murder related to other victims, police said.

A Montreal police spokesperson would not confirm Tuesday afternoon whether or police were successful in the search efforts.

At a press conference Monday to announce a suspect had been arrested in the 16-month investigation, SPVM Cmdr. Salvatore Serrao said other suspects are still being sought by police. 

With files from CTV News Montreal's Max Harrold

