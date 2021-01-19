iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police searching for 70-year-old man who has been missing since Jan. 5

Montreal police are looking for 70-year-old Clement Robitaille, who has not been seen since Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo: SPVM)

Montreal police are searching for a 70-year-old man who has been missing since Jan. 5.

Clement Robitaille has not been heard from since leaving his Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie apartment on that day.

Robitaille is white, stands 5'9 and weighs 150 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes and drives a grey 2009 Ford Escape with licence plate W95 PNT.

His family told police they are concerned for his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip via Info-Crime Montreal online or by calling 514-393-1133.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error