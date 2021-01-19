Police searching for 70-year-old man who has been missing since Jan. 5

Montreal police are searching for a 70-year-old man who has been missing since Jan. 5.

Clement Robitaille has not been heard from since leaving his Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie apartment on that day.

Robitaille is white, stands 5'9 and weighs 150 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes and drives a grey 2009 Ford Escape with licence plate W95 PNT.

His family told police they are concerned for his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip via Info-Crime Montreal online or by calling 514-393-1133.