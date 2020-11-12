Police searching for cemetery assault suspect

Montreal police are asking the public's help in identifying suspected of assaulting a woman last September in the Mount Royal cemetery.

According to investigators, on September 28 at about 8:30 A.M. the man was following the woman through the cemetery. At some point her grabbed her and tried to drag her into a nearby wooded area. The victim managed to defend herself, scaring the suspect enough to make him flee the scene.

The suspect is between 25 and 30 years old. Investigators believe he may originally be from North Africa.

He stands about 5'10 '' and has a slim build. He had short dark hair combed forward and a thin beard.

At the time of the alleged attack he was wearing a black long-sleeved sweater with a small check pattern, black jeans, a long silver chain and round glasses.

Anyone with information that can help identify or locate the suspect is being asked to contact Info-Crime Montreal, anonymously and confidentially, at 514 393-1133 or online.