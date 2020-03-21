Police searching for fugitive who cut off tracking bracelet

Montreal police fear that a man accused of crimes related to major cryptocurrency theft will flee the country to evade legal process.

Vukasin Popovic, 34, allegedly cut off his GPS electronic tracking bracelet on Saturday morning, said the Montreal Police Department (SPVM).

The suspect was reportedly arrested on Feb. 12. Pending his trial, he was released the next day after making an appearance, provided he wore an electronic GPS bracelet.

“He could be using his real identity, or even a false identity under the name Duliano Jovanovic or Djuliano Jovanovic,” said the SPVM. He could also be using another alias.

Vukasin Popovic is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 1.72 meters tall and weighs approximately 91 kilos.

The police ask anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts to contact them.