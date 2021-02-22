iHeartRadio
Police searching for man allegedly involved in arson attack on home in Laval

Security footage from Laval police shows a man allegedly involved in an arson attack on Feb. 11, 2021.

Laval police are looking for a man allegedly connected to an arson attack on a private residence occurring earlier in February.

On February 11, a man allegedly smashed the window of a residential basement on Rang du Haut-Saint-François, in the Duvernay district.

After breaking the window, the man allegedly threw an incendiary object into the home.

Images from a surveillance camera show that the suspect fled the scene through the field behind the residence. 

