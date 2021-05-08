Police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

By Adam Kovac

MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 21-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday.

Melodie Desjardins-Aspirot was last seen that day at 2:30 a.m. Police said her family have not heard from her since and have reason to fear for her health and safety.

Desjardins-Aspirot stands 5'4 and weighs 135 lbs. She is white and has medium-length blonde hair and brown eyes.

She has several tattoos, including a first name on the left side of her neck and another first name on her left forearm. She has a scar on her forehead and pierced lip.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.