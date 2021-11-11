Police searching for missing mother and her daughters

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her twin 8-year-old daughters.

All three have been missing since Tuesday.

Claudine Runanika Kajabika, 48, is about 5ft 2in (1.58 m) tall and weighs about 175 lbs (80 kg). She has black hair and brown eyes.

Florence and Florentine are about 5ft (1.51m) tall and weigh 65lb (30kg). They have black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they could be traveling between Quebec and Manitoba.

Anyone who sees them or has information about their disappearance is asked to call 911 immediately.