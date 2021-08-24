iHeartRadio
Police searching for missing teenage girl last seen a week ago

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Sacha Smith, who has been missing for a week. SOURCE: SPVM

The Montreal police department (SPVM) is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 13-year-old girl Sacha Smith.

"She left her mother's home in LaSalle late on August 16 and has not been seen since. She gets around on a scooter," the SPVM said in a news release.

She is a Black girl who is about 5'5" and weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts are asked to contact the SPVM's Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. 

