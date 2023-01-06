iHeartRadio
Police seek 13-year-old Laval girl missing since Wednesday


Eva Porchia, 13, was last seen at her Laval home on Jan. 4, 2023. (SPL)

Laval police are asking for the public's help locating 13-year-old Eva Porchia, who left her home on Jan. 4 and hasn't been seen since.

Porchia is white and speaks French. She is 5'1" and weights 120 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a green khaki coat and black leggings.

"Her family fears for her safety as she has recently made disturbing comments," an SPL press release reads.

Police say she could be in the Greater Montreal area.

Anyone with information on Eva Porchia's whereabouts is asked to call the SPEL info line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the file LVL-230104-092.

