Police seek 14-year-old girl last seen in the West Island

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl missing since Tuesday.

Mégan Dawn Michalak was last seen on Aug. 22 around 7 a.m. near the Elm Street and St-Charles Boulevard intersection in Beaconsfield, in the West Island.

She is white, 5'10", 120 lbs, with blue eyes and naturally brown hair that is dyed blonde. She speaks English and French.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a red hoodie.

Police say she usually travels by foot or public transit.

Anyone with information on Michalak's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.