Police seek dog owner after one-year-old girl attacked in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

Montreal police are trying to track down the owner of a dog that attacked a one-year-old girl in Dollard-des-Ormeaux late Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight in the communal garage of a residential building at the corner of Brunswick Blvd. and Deacon St.

The dog lunged at the baby, who was in her mother’s arms, explained police spokesperson Veronique Comtois. The girl was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries. Police say so far the injuries don’t appear to be severe, but they are awaiting an update on her condition. The mother did not sustain any injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and are seeking out the dog’s owner.