Woman, 84, dies after hit-and-run at notoriously dangerous NDG corner

An 84-year-old woman has died after being struck in a hit-and-run in a notoriously dangerous NDG intersection -- the same corner where an 89-year-old man was struck and killed less than a year ago.

Police are seeking the driver of the red pickup that struck the woman in the incident, which happened at 11:25 a.m. at the corner of Decarie Blvd. and de Maisonneuve Blvd., said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle, which they believed was a red pickup truck, was heading north on Decarie and made a right turn to go east on de Maisonneuve.

The driver hit the woman, who was crossing the street, and then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition. She died on Friday, police said in an update just after 9 p.m.

Chevrefils said Thursday night that the police investigation continued and there was no more specific description of the vehicle available.

NDG residents have said that intersection is confusing and needs a redesign, asking the city to look at it.

Last fall, after an 89-year-old man was struck and killed at the same spot -- also by a vehicle heading north -- locals described the signals installed there for drivers and pedestrians as confusing and contradictory.