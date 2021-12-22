Police seek Francisco Meija, 49, missing Montreal man
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s health in locating Francisco Meija, 49, who has been missing from his home in Ahuntsic/Cartierville since Wednesday morning.
He is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5’1” and weighs roughly 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing an orange sweater, navy-blue jogging pants and black winter boots.
Police say the man can walk a great distance when disoriented and have reason to fear for his safety. Anyone will information on Meija’s whereabouts is urged to contact the SPVM.