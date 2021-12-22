iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police seek Francisco Meija, 49, missing Montreal man

Francisco Meija went missing from his Ahuntsic/Cartierville home Wednesday morning. (SPVM)

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s health in locating Francisco Meija, 49, who has been missing from his home in Ahuntsic/Cartierville since Wednesday morning.

He is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5’1” and weighs roughly 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing an orange sweater, navy-blue jogging pants and black winter boots.

Police say the man can walk a great distance when disoriented and have reason to fear for his safety. Anyone will information on Meija’s whereabouts is urged to contact the SPVM.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error