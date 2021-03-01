iHeartRadio
-13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police seek help finding $1 million in jewelry stolen from Montreal home

image.jpg

Police are looking for anyone with information that could help in their investigation of a major jewelry theft in Montreal.

(Source: Montreal Police)

Pieces worth more than $1 million were taken from a home in Outremont last February. The jewelry includes several rings and earrings.

(Source: Montreal Police)

Montreal police released pictures of the stolen pieces Monday and are asking for any help in the investigation, including how the precious items were stolen. Police said they would not provide more details on the case as they do not want to compromise the investigation.

(Source: Montreal Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

(Source: Montreal Police)

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error