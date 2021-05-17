iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police seek help finding 61-year-old man missing from Monteregie

Richard Lalonde, 61, is from Ste-Clotilde in the Monteregie region, south of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police are calling for the public’s help in tracking down a man missing from the South Shore.

Richard Lalonde, 61, is from Ste-Clotilde in the Monteregie region, south of Montreal.

His car was last seen on Sunday, May 16, at about 8 a.m. on 3e rang in Ste-Clotilde, and he hasn’t been seen since. Police say he would be on foot.

Authorities have reason to be concerned for his safety.

Lalonde is a white man, 5’7” tall (1.7 metres) and weighs 155 lbs. (70 kgs), and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the missing man is asked to contact 911. Any information that could help find him can be communicated, confidentially, to the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error