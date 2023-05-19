iHeartRadio
Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl


Koraly Lefrançois, of Saint-Hyacinthe, was last seen Friday morning (image: Surete du Quebec).

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Koraly Lefrançois, of Saint-Hyacinthe, was last seen Friday morning in the south-central area of Montreal, police said. She is likely on foot and may be in the Montreal or Saint-Hyacinthe area, east of Montreal in the Monteregie.

Her family has reason to fear for her health and safety, police said.

The teenager is 1.60 metres tall (5'3"), weighs 68 kg (150 lbs) and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater with colourful patterns and black jogging pants.

Anyone who sees Koraly Lefrançois is asked to contact 911. In addition, any information that could help find her can be shared, confidentially, via the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

