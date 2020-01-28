Police seek help finding missing 17-year-old girl from Ile Perrot
The Surete du Quebec is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old in Notre-Dame-de-l’Ile-Perrot.
Marie-Pier Leroux was last seen on Jan. 20 in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. She gets around on foot and might be spotted in Vaudreuil-Soulanges or on the Island of Montreal.
Those close to her say they have reason to be concerned for her health and safety.
Marie-Pier is 5'2" tall, weighs 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. The last time she was seen, she was wearing a black tuque, a grey hoodie and black leggings.
Anyone who sees Marie-Pier Leroux is urged to call 911. In addition, any information that can help find her can be communicated confidentially to the SQ at 1 800 659-4264.
