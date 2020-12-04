iHeartRadio
Police seek help finding suspect in attempted murder

Police

Montreal police are asking for help in solving an attempted murder and there's a cash reward for anyone who has the information they need.

On Sunday night, at about 9:30 P.M., a 58-year-old man was shot as he was exiting his car that was parked in his driveway on on 63rd Ave. in Rivière-des-Prairies

The shooting was one of four that happened within five hours Sunday. Unlike the other cases, which are believed to be linked to gang activity, investigators believe the man was the victim of a case of mistaken identity.

Police said the man could suffer from permanent damage as a result of the shooting.

Info-Crime Montréal is offering a reward up to $2,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, or suspects, involved. 

Anyone with information can contact Info-Crime Montreal anonymously at 514-393-1133 or at infocrimemontreal.ca.

