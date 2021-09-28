Police seek help finding teen missing from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in finding Mika Bouchard-Boulianne, a 16-year-old from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

She was last seen on Monday at around 4 p.m., on Gagnon Street in Beauharnois. She was reportedly walking or taking the bus.

Her family has reason to fear for her health and safety.

Mika is 4'11" tall (1.5 metres) and weighs 95 lbs (43 kgs). She is white with grey-white short hair, grey eyes and has piercings on the face. She has a tattoo with the inscription "Covid" on her forearm.

She could be spotted in the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Laval or Montreal area.

Anyone who sees Mika Bouchard-Boulianne is asked to call 911. In addition, any information that could help us find her can be communicated, confidentially, to the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1 800 659-4264.