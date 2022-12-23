iHeartRadio
Police seek man, 48, missing from downtown Montreal


Harout Hititian was last seen in the western end of downtown Montreal.

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 48-yar-old man.

Harout Hititian was last seen Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Atwater and Ste-Catherine St. W, in the western downtown area.

He is a white man, 5'8" (1.73m) tall weighing about 145 lbs. (65 kgs), and has brown hair and brown eyes. He speaks French.

He was last seen wearing a black winter parka.

Police say he gets around on foot and by metro.

They say those close to him are concerned for his health and safety. He has a mental health disorder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or speak with their local police station.

  • image.jpg

    Hydro-Quebec's power outages get tougher

    The winter storm that hit Quebec on Friday afternoon left hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power, and many struggling to get around due to disruptions in transportation infrastructure.
  • image.jpg

    To drive or not to drive: SAQ gives 5 myths about drinking and driving

    A winter storm bringing gales and ice and the first completely unrestricted New Year's Eve in two years create a potentially explosive cocktail when it comes to road accidents. In light of the holiday season, Quebec automobile insurance board (SAAQ) spokesperson Mario Vaillancourt and Geneviève Desautels, Executive Director of Éduc'alcool, deconstruct some persistent myths about drinking and driving.
  • image.jpg

    The art of the drag queen booming in Quebec

    Barely a few months after its launch, Quebec's first agency specializing in artist management for drag queens says it already has a full book of contracts, and that's without the effort of a promotional campaign. It is yet another illustration of the craze for this flamboyant universe in Quebec, which despite everything still attracts scorn. Michel Dorion is surprised by the interest in his new agency, Productions Midor, founded last April, and the dozen artists it represents.
  • Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    Quebec provincial police investigating 2 deadly overnight fires amid power outages, 5 killed

    A woman has lost her life in a fire that broke out in a triplex in Saint-Basile, in the Portneuf MRC, near Quebec City. The flames started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the apartment building located on Rang Sainte-Angélique, in an area that was affected by a power outage.
  • image.png

    'As if an atomic bomb was detonated,' resident captures video of power line explosion

    The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore was one of the many where residents' lights flickered or went out completely during the wind and snow storm on Friday night. Community member Lawrence Montour caught branches falling on a power line causing an explosion and power outage.
  • FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    Quebec police investigating fatal fire in Louiseville home

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday night in Louiseville, Mauricie. Firefighters received the call Friday night, around 10 p.m., regarding a fire in a home on Saint-Martin Avenue.
  • A staff worker carries a plate of food at the annual Christmas banquet staged by the Denver Rescue Mission Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    The Little Brothers to hold festive meals to break seniors' isolation

    The Little Brothers (Petits Freres), whose mission is to fight the isolation of seniors, will hold its traditional holiday meals in 12 regions of Quebec after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic-related health measures. On Saturday and Sunday, volunteers from across the province are organizing festive dinners and socializing activities for lonely seniors during the holiday season.
  • Ambulances are parked in downtown Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Joe Lofaro/CTV News)

    Quebec signs agreement in principle with 600 paramedics

    The Quebec government and paramedics reached an agreement in principle on Friday. The agreement concerns the 600 members of the Brotherhood of Prehospital Workers of Quebec, a local of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the QFL.
  • Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)

    Man killed after armed assault at Longueuil motel

    A man was seriously injured after an armed assault at a Longueuil motel on Montreal's South Shore on Friday night. The stabbing occurred around 9:10 p.m. in a motel room on Sir Wilfried-Laurier Boulevard in the St. Hubert neighbourhood.
12

