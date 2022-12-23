Police seek man, 48, missing from downtown Montreal

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 48-yar-old man.

Harout Hititian was last seen Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Atwater and Ste-Catherine St. W, in the western downtown area.

He is a white man, 5'8" (1.73m) tall weighing about 145 lbs. (65 kgs), and has brown hair and brown eyes. He speaks French.

He was last seen wearing a black winter parka.

Police say he gets around on foot and by metro.

They say those close to him are concerned for his health and safety. He has a mental health disorder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or speak with their local police station.