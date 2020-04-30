iHeartRadio
Police seek man alleged to have robbed SAQ outlet in Longueuil

Police are searching for a man who allegedly struck an SAQ employee while stealing a bottle of liquor on March 27, 2020. (Photo: Longueuil police)

Longueuil police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of an SAQ on March 27.

At 1:10 p.m., a young man entered a branch located at 825 St-Laurent Blvd. W. and allegedly struck an employee who tried to stop him as he left the store with a bottle of alcohol hidden in his coat.

The suspect is white, stands 5'7'' and weighs 165 lbs. He has brown hair and wore a black coat, black hat and a black backpack.

Anyone with information can call 911 or make an anonymous tip via the Info-Azimut line at 450-646-8500.  

