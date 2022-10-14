iHeartRadio
Police seek missing man last spotted in Laurentian Wildlife Reserve


Vatsal Rabari, 23, has been missing since September, and police say he was seen in the Laurential Wildlife Reserve. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) released new information on the missing 23-year-old man on Friday, saying that he was spotted in the Laurentian Wildlife Reserve.

Vatsal Rabari has been missing since Sept. 25, and his family fears for his safety.

He was spotted at the L'Etape rest stop in a grey hoodie and black pants, carrying a dark backpack and a laptop bag.

He is around 5'5" tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has black hair and eyes.

Those with information about Rabari's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact a local police station. 

