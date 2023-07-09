iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police seek Montreal woman, 18, last seen in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie


Jeanne Bourque. (SPVM)

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating Jeanne Bourque, an 18-year-old woman missing since Saturday night.

Bourque is petite, standing at about 5'2" and weighing around 115 lbs. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, and speaks French.

The young woman was last seen in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough around 1:30 a.m. in the Parc du Père-Marquette area. She was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black shorts and black Adidas shoes with white lines.

#MISSING JeanneBourque, 18 y/o, was last seen in the La-Petite-Patrie area. Investigators have reasons to fear for her health and safety. Thank you for retweeting. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/NqTLDPSVhh

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) July 9, 2023

She reportedly travelled on foot and possibly by public transport.

Police say she ventures all around the Island of Montreal but usually frequents Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

"Investigators have reason to fear for her health and safety," a Sunday SPVM press release states.

Anyone with information on Bourque's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*