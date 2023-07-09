Police seek Montreal woman, 18, last seen in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating Jeanne Bourque, an 18-year-old woman missing since Saturday night.

Bourque is petite, standing at about 5'2" and weighing around 115 lbs. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, and speaks French.

The young woman was last seen in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough around 1:30 a.m. in the Parc du Père-Marquette area. She was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black shorts and black Adidas shoes with white lines.

#MISSING JeanneBourque, 18 y/o, was last seen in the La-Petite-Patrie area. Investigators have reasons to fear for her health and safety. Thank you for retweeting. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/NqTLDPSVhh

She reportedly travelled on foot and possibly by public transport.

Police say she ventures all around the Island of Montreal but usually frequents Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

"Investigators have reason to fear for her health and safety," a Sunday SPVM press release states.

Anyone with information on Bourque's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.