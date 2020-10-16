iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police seek Montrealers' help looking for missing 32-year-old man

image.png

Montreal police are asking for the public's help looking for a 32-year-old man who suddenly dropped out of touch with his family and friends on Wednesday, which police say is out of character.

Dmitrii Gusev was last seen on Wednesday morning and investigators say they have reason to fear for his safety.

He's described as 155 pounds and six feet tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of a bird on his left shoulder and a scar on his abdomen.

The last time he was seen he was wearing grey jeans, black sneakers, a dark grey knit sweater and a grey sport coat with brown zippers.

He often frequents Ahuntsic-Cartierville and the St-Sulpice area, police say, and he could be traveling in a black Volvo.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error