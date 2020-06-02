iHeartRadio
Police seek possible victims in online luring case

Laval

Laval Police investigators have charged a 74-year old man with using his computer in an attempt to arrange a sexual encounter with a 14-year old girl and they fear there may be more victims.

Jacques Savignac was arrested on May 4 and has been ordered to appear in court August 4.

Police say they suspect that earlier this year Savignac contacted the victim through Messenger and then over the course of several weeks tried to convince her to meet with him in person.

Investigators from the Laval Major Crimes Division say they have reason to believe that Savignac may have attempted to contact other young girls apparently chosen at random, through various social networks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laval Police confidentially at 450 662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911, and mentioning the file RPR 190614 019.

