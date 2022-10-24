iHeartRadio
Police seek potential victims of Montreal woman charged with sexual assault of disabled man


A Montreal woman charged with the sexual assault of a man with intellectual disabilities may have additional alleged victims, police say.

Shaoli Huang, 41, was arrested on Sept. 27, according to a press release from Montreal police (SPVM). Until recently, she worked at a convenience store on the blue line of the Montreal metro, where the alleged assault occurred.

Police suspect Huang may have other potential victims as her job allowed her to come in contact with many people.

Huang appeared at the Montreal courthouse the day after her arrest and was charged with sexual assault.

She was released on Sept. 30 under conditions.

Any potential victim of Huang's or witnesses to her alleged crimes should contact sexual assault investigators directly at 514-280-8502.

Additional information can be shared anonymously with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.  

