iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police seek public's help find missing teen they believe is in the Montreal area

Police say missing teen Charlotte Gueven could be in Montreal.

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old who they believe is in the Montreal area.

Charlotte Gueven, is from the town of Saint-Christophe d'Arthabaska in the Centre du Quebec region, but police believe she may have travelled to the city.

Those close to her are concerned for her health and safety.

Charlotte is 5'6" (1.68 metres) tall and weighs 155 lbs. (70 kgs.). She has long hair that is dyed and brown eyes.

She has several small tattoos on her legs, a blue tattoo of a brain on her right elbow and a palm tree in a triangle with an inscription at the base of her rib cage. She also has a septum piercing in her nose. 

Anyone who spots Charlotte Guevin is asked to call 911. Anyone with information that could help her find her can be shared confidentially to the Surete du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error