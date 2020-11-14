Police seek public’s help in locating missing person Anabelle Laprise

The Sûreté du Québec is asking the public for help in locating 16-year-old Anabelle Laprise of St-Hyacinthe.

She was reportedly last seen on November 13 around 4:15 p.m. on Pratte street as she walked towards Boulevard Laframboise in Saint-Hyacinthe.

She may be in the Montreal area.

Her family has reason to fear for her health and safety.

DESCRIPTION:

Height: 1.63 m (5ft 4in)

Weight: 61kg (135lb)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Rose tattoo of a rose on her right shoulder

Tattoo on her left thigh with the inscription "Forever in my heart"

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black fur coat.

Anyone who sees Anabelle Laprise is asked to call 911.

Any information that could help police find her can be directed, confidentially, to the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.